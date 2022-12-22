Tony Khan says AEW “rebounded well” from injuries in 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan says that it was a challenging year in AEW due to injuries and other situations, but that they rebounded. Khan spoke to TV Insider and discussed the injury challenges and how the company overcame them.

“We had a point in the summer over a matter of weeks where we had Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and CM Punk injured,” Khan said. “MJF left, and Jeff Hardy had an incident and was unavailable along with other people who were out. The company really rallied over the summer. We had some great events. Simultaneously, it was a very important time for AEW because we had stars step up and a lot of the younger wrestlers step up. We were able to rebound. I think getting Bryan Danielson back was huge for us for the 150th episode of Dynamite’s “House of the Dragon.” It was an eventful year. We crossed the million-dollar threshold for the first time and hit that multiple times. We did it five times this year. Four times consecutively on pay-per-view, as well as “Grand Slam.” We rebounded well.”

Khan also revealed that AEW would undergo new look to start 2023.

Full 12/21 AEW Dynamite results

The Elite defeated Death Triangle to bring their best of seven series to a 3-2 record

Hook defeated Exodus Prime

Jon Moxley defeated Darius Martin

FTR defeated The Gunn’s

Jaime Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida to retain the Women’s World Championship

