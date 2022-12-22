VIP AUDIO 12/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Savage’s bizarre TNA PPV appearance then he quits two days later, is Armageddon worst PPV line-up ever, steroid controversy in sports, Tough Enough boxing match (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the December 10, 2004 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. The following topics are covered:

Randy Savage’s appearance at the TNA PPV last Sunday and his walking out on the promotion two days later

The Raw World Title situation

Elix Skipper’s flying head scissors off the top of the cage

The pending premiers of Hassan and Daivari on Raw

The steroid controversy in sports and where pro wrestling fits in

Tough Enough’s boxing match

Is Sunday’s WWE Armageddon line-up the worst PPV line-up ever?

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

