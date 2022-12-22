Adam Cole injury and AEW return update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole is said to be doing much better since suffering a concussion over the summer, but his timetable to return to the ring is still unknown at this time.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Cole is feeling much better, but because of the seriousness of the injury, a return date is not in the cards at this time. Cole was injured over the summer at the AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling Forbidden Door PPV event. Cole wrestled Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, and Adam Page for White’s IWGP World Championship. White won the match by pinning Cole, but Cole suffered a concussion during the match, which left him laying in the ring. Cole has wrestled a match since then.

Cole is a former NXT World Champion and the first-ever NXT North American Champion. He’s also a former ROH World. Champion.

Full 12/21 AEW Dynamite results

The Elite defeated Death Triangle to bring their best of seven series to a 3-2 record

Hook defeated Exodus Prime

Jon Moxley defeated Darius Martin

FTR defeated The Gunn’s

Jaime Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida to retain the Women’s World Championship

