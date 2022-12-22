VIP AUDIO 12/22 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Cena & KO vs. Sami & Reigns preview, Starks-Jericho, Seth-Theory, reviews of Raw, Smackdown, NXT, Tribute, Rampage, Dynamite, UFC, Honey Badgers (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week's two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Thoughts on what might happen with John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn & Roman Reigns and analysis of the set-up.

Review of WWE Smackdown including the Gunther vs. Ricochet match.

Review of WWE Raw including the Seth Rollins-Austin Theory segment.

Review of NXT on USA.

Review of Tribute to the Troops including the questionable use of L.A. Knight.

Review of AEW Rampage including Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara and a sidebar on the viciousness of badgers vs. honey badgers.

Review of AEW Dynamite including the opening segment with RIcky Starks and Chris Jericho.

Review of UFC Fight night.

