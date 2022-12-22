News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/22 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Cena & KO vs. Sami & Reigns preview, Starks-Jericho, Seth-Theory, reviews of Raw, Smackdown, NXT, Tribute, Rampage, Dynamite, UFC, Honey Badgers (72 min.)

December 22, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Thoughts on what might happen with John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn & Roman Reigns and analysis of the set-up.
  • Review of WWE Smackdown including the Gunther vs. Ricochet match.
  • Review of WWE Raw including the Seth Rollins-Austin Theory segment.
  • Review of NXT on USA.
  • Review of Tribute to the Troops including the questionable use of L.A. Knight.
  • Review of AEW Rampage including Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara and a sidebar on the viciousness of badgers vs. honey badgers.
  • Review of AEW Dynamite including the opening segment with RIcky Starks and Chris Jericho.
  • Review of UFC Fight night.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*