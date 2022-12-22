FREE PODCAST 12/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review House of Glory Revelations featuring Briscoes vs. Mane Event, Low Ki vs. Kenta, Fatu vs. Aldis, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, ’tis the last podcast before Christmas and Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are here with the gift of House of Glory Revelations, a fine present under the tree with a main event of The Briscoe Brothers against Mane Event in a crazy 2/3 falls brawl for the HOG Tag Titles, Low Ki colliding with Kenta in a rematch 17 years in the making, Jacob Fatu defending the HOG world title against Nick Aldis, some matches that are nice, some finishes that make Santa’s naughty list, and more. Plus, we don’t leave VIP listeners with coal in their stocking, instead adding the gifts of Mike Bailey vs. Bryan Keith in an incredible match from Freelance Pro and Mims & Dak Draper vs. Trevor Murdoch & Rhett Titus from the NWA.

