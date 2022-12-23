FREE PODCAST 12/22 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn discuss Wrestlers to Watch in 2023, Cena’s return, Starks, MJF, NXT vs. AEW ratings, AEW new look coming, Sami’s future, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn. They start with a discussion about the big tag match on Smackdown next week of John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, whether Cena’s next match will be set up there, and more. Throughout the show they talk about Wrestlers to Watch in 2023 in various contexts including some rising stars who will be tested. Other topics include Ricky Starks, MJF, Chris Jericho, Action Andretti, and much more.

In the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, these topics are covered:

Wrestlers to Watch in 2023 continued, focused on AEW’s Women’s Division

Mailbag topic on how few matches and appearances Roman Reigns has on TV and how it compares to MJF, and should either wrestle more?

Mailbag topic on Rhea Ripley and Dominik

Mailbag topic on Bronson Reed being linked to Miz?

Mailbag question about the possibility of a Steve Austin vs. Goldberg match at WrestleMania, and what intriguing possible matches are there for Austin at WrestleMania?

NXT and AEW ratings comparisons lately.

AEW’s upcoming refresh of their TV entrance set and overall look.

