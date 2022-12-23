VIP AUDIO 12/22 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lacey Evans’ autism comment, Mandy Rose job loss, Sting’s AEW future, Sasha Banks’s value to WWE, Bronson Reed, Kahn as booker, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Can Sting be reinvigorated as a character in AEW? Will he always be aligned with Darby?

Isn’t it a big mistake if WWE doesn’t aggressively attempt to rehire Sasha Banks?

Why should Mandy Rose lose her job but several men on the roster with more serious allegations against them keep their jobs?

Is Michael Cole undercutting Sami Zayn’s character lately?

Is it a good policy that Paul Levesque is allowing more references to other pro wrestling companies?

What are the prospects of Bronson Reed in WWE?

How is Kevin Patrick doing on commentary?

Should Lacey Evans be fired after her comments about autism?

How bad was the Swerve Strickland-Keith Lee-Rick Ross segment on Dynamite?

Is Tony Khan closer to the worst booker ever or the greatest booker ever?

Did Austin Theory show his inexperience when he didn’t play off of Seth Rollins’ ab-libs in his Raw promo? Which wrestlers in history were great playing off of each other?

