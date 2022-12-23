VIP AUDIO 12/22 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lacey Evans’ autism comment, Mandy Rose job loss, Sting’s AEW future, Sasha Banks’s value to WWE, Bronson Reed, Kahn as booker, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Can Sting be reinvigorated as a character in AEW? Will he always be aligned with Darby?
- Isn’t it a big mistake if WWE doesn’t aggressively attempt to rehire Sasha Banks?
- Why should Mandy Rose lose her job but several men on the roster with more serious allegations against them keep their jobs?
- Is Michael Cole undercutting Sami Zayn’s character lately?
- Is it a good policy that Paul Levesque is allowing more references to other pro wrestling companies?
- What are the prospects of Bronson Reed in WWE?
- How is Kevin Patrick doing on commentary?
- Should Lacey Evans be fired after her comments about autism?
- How bad was the Swerve Strickland-Keith Lee-Rick Ross segment on Dynamite?
- Is Tony Khan closer to the worst booker ever or the greatest booker ever?
- Did Austin Theory show his inexperience when he didn’t play off of Seth Rollins’ ab-libs in his Raw promo? Which wrestlers in history were great playing off of each other?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply