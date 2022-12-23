SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

DECEMBER 21, 2022

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

WWE Main Event Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

REASONS TO WATCH…

Axiom and Ali bring dazzle to Main Event

(1) CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. ANDRE CHASE

The wrestlers shook hands as the match opened. They locked up and Alexander pushed Chase into a corner. They broke up without incident at the ref’s command. They traded some old school wrist locks, then exchanged headlock takedowns. Chase dodged an arm drag, then rolled up Alexander for a one-count. Chase took Alexander to the mat with a successful arm drag, then yelled , “That was a teachable moment!” Alexander ran the ropes and took Chase down twice with a hurricanrana and a drop kick. He covered Chase for one, then kicked a seated Chase square in the back. Alexander revved up a bit, landed a second kick, then applied a side headlock. Chase attempted an abdominal stretch, but Alexander broke it up with a reverse elbow strike. Chase planted Alexander with a side Russian leg sweep. With Alexander on the mat, Chase methodically kicked his opponent while spelling “Chase U,” referring to his completely fatuous university and mentorship.

The wrestlers exchanged quick two-count roll ups, then Chase hit a sitout powerbomb. He maintained the cover for a two-count. Chase nodded with determination as he got to his feet first. He climbed to the top rope and jumped over Alexander, rolling through his landing. Alexander did a handspring off the ropes and took Chase out with the Neuralyzer. He smoothly follwed up with a vertical suplex, then covered Chase for three.

WINNER: Cedric Alexander by pinfall in 5:10.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent action, and a chance for Chase to demonstrate his heelness to a Raw crowd.)

(2) AXIOM vs. MUSTAFA ALI

The wrestlers shook hands, but Ali yanked Axiom’s hand in harshly and spoke quietly to his opponent. Axiom made a backslide pin for a two-count, then narrowly missed a spinning jump kick, which caused Ali to scramble aside and admire Axiom’s quickness. Axiom reversed an Ali wrist lock and twisted him to the mat. Ali tried to return the favor but Axiom maintained his hold. Ali turned to brute strength, levelling Axiom with a right forearm strike. Axiom ducked a clothesline and ran the ropes, taking Ali to the mat with a smooth arm drag. Ali rolled out to ringside, and Axiom hit a huge moonsault from the top rope down to the floor. Axiom leaned against the barricade and nodded as we cut to break.

Ali had control after the break, punching Axiom in a corner. Axiom fired back, then caught a rising kick to this chin from Ali. Ali covered for two, then applied a chinlock. Axiom broke out with a jawbreaker, then took Ali down with a drop kick. Both men recovered on the mat. They got to their feet and traded blows in the middle of the ring. Ali side stepped a charging Axiom in the corner, then kicked him in the face and took him down with a neckbreaker. Ali went for a springboard move off the middle rope, but Axiom slid beneath him to the floor while slamming Ali backward to the mat with a suplex maneuver. Axiom jumped at Ali from the top rope but Ali intercepted him with a drop kick. He covered Axiom for two.

Ali slowly got to his feet and hoisted Axiom onto his shoulders. Axiom slipped to the mat but caught a superkick from Ali. Axiom came back with an enzuigiri, then took Ali down with a lucha-style DDT. He covered Ali for two. Axiom, simultaneous with the kick out, twisted Ali into an arm bar. Ali dead lifted Axiom into the air and slammed him to the mat, breaking the hold. Ali climbed to the top rope and flung into the 450 splash. He stayed atop Axiom for the cover and three-count.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali by pinfall in 7:20.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Good match with a lot crammed in. Both wrestlers impressed with some dazzling moves. I especially like the tenacity of Axiom acting instantly during Ali’s final kick out instead of scoffing and pouting in disbelief. Good babyface fire.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.4

