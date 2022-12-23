SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed two major names for the NJPW Battle in the Valley event in San Jose in 2023.

Both Kazuchika Okada and Jay White will appear on the show in some capacity. Matches and opponents were not announced for either man. Okada and White are scheduled to wrestle in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 17. White is the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Okada was the winner of the 2022 G1 Climax tournament and earned a shot at the title.

NJPW Battle in the Valley will take place on February 18. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time. Wrestle Kingdom 17 will take place live on New Japan World on January 4, 2023. It is the first New Japan show in the calendar year. Other matches on that card include Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship, Zack Sabre Jr. Ren Narita, Tama Tonga vs. Karl Anderson for the Never Openweight Championship, and more.

Full NJPW Battle in the Valley 2022 Results

Josh Alexander defeated Yuya Uemura

Bateman & Misterioso defeated Brody King & Chris Dickinson

Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Alex Coughlin, and Alex Zayne defeated Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson

Clark Connors & Karl Fredricks defeated Jeff Cobb & TJP

Will Ospreay defeated Ren Narita

Moose defeated Juice Robinson

Kazuchika Okada defeated Buddy Matthews

Jay White defeated Tomohiro Ishii to win the Never Openweight Championship

