Travel issues for various talents impacted Monday’s WWE live events.

Fightful Select is reporting that Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss all missed their scheduled appearances for WWE house show events on Monday night. The report indicates that other members of the roster had to overcome significant challenges to make the shows as well.

WWE ran house shows on Monday in New York City at Madison Square Garden and in Columbus, Ohio. The report indicates that that several matches were reworked to accommodate the talent absences. Johnny Gargano worked in two different matches to help overcome the issues.

WWE did not run a live Monday Night Raw episode this week. Instead, they ran a “best of 2022” show that included various talent interviews, recap segments, and more. Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn joined the show, but it was the Cody Rhodes appearance that generated the most buzz.

Rhodes joined the show this week and talked about his return from injury and what he would be going after once making it back to action. Rhodes dismissed a fourth match against Seth Rollins, but hinted that he was targeting the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship upon his return.

