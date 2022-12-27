VIP AUDIO 12/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Predicting Miz’s future after Tough Enough, who instead of JBL should be champ, Heyman WWE status, ECW Reunion potential, more (50 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the December 17, 2004 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. The following topics are covered:

A discussion on the many statements made this week by Triple H on his media blitz promoting the movie he’s in and his new book.

Could an ECW Reunion show work both in terms of drawing revenue and aesthetically without hurting ECW’s legacy?

What’s up with Paul Heyman status in WWE?

Steroids were the subject of the Newsweek cover story that week. Mitchell asserts that it is one sign of Vince McMahon’s legacy – that a generation that grew up on WWE wrestling is using steroids like never before at young ages

Who will win the Elimination Chamber?

Who should be Smackdown champion instead of JBL?

Reaction to Tough Enough and the future of Mike Mizanin.

