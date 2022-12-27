CM Punk reportedly did not want AEW World Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk reportedly did not want a run with the AEW World Championship.

On his new podcast, FTR, Dax Harwood discussed CM Punk winning the world championship and what Punk has meant to the AEW locker room.

“He told me, when they were going to put the belt on him, that he didn’t want the belt,” Harwood said. “He said ‘I just want to have fun,’ but he understood that Tony putting the belt on him would put AEW in a better light. He took it. Begrudgingly, a little bit, but he told the belt.

“At that time, he was taking me, Cash, Max, Wardlow, Hobbs — I’m miss so many guys. He was taking us out to eat, always paying for it. He bought all the girls in the locker room Starbucks gift cards and had one of the girls hand them out, anonymously, and didn’t say who they were from, but it was from him, just because he loved the atmosphere and loved being there. He thought they were busting their ass to try and get the attention that the WWE’s women’s division was getting.”

CM Punk has not been seen in AEW since he won the world title at the All Out PPV event in September. Punk tore his tricep that night, but also went on a verbal tirade against The Elite in a post-PPV media scrum. Punk and The Elite reportedly fought backstage after the tirade, which led to The Elite being suspended. Punk’s status with AEW is unknown at this time.

Backstage notes on CM Punk and All Out media scrum situation

PWTorch first reported yesterday that one of the reasons AEW officials are not commenting is because there could be legal ramifications from the fight. People in the company tell PWTorch that people are shaken up over what happened and believe the fallout could be significant in terms of suspensions, firings, and new edicts on public comments wrestler make.

