SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Dax Harwood revealed his opinion on the situation between The Elite and CM Punk at All Out. He also pleaded with Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks to make things work together.

During his first FTR podcast, Harwood commented on CM Punk’s tirade against The Elite at All Out and said what he hopes will happen between both sides.

“Obviously, I wasn’t there. Who I perceive to be God is the only person who really knows the truth,” Harwood said of the situation between The Elite and CM Punk at All Out. “Everyone is going to have their own version in their head. We’ve all done it before, we’ve made what we perceive to be the truth. What I’ve heard that is reported, there are elements of truth in it, but then there are also some things that raise a red flag to me. It seems like we’re only getting a portion of the story or what this journalist wants to put out, whether he has a bias or grudge against one of the parties, that’s just how I felt. I also knew that I didn’t know the whole story. I also felt that the stories that I heard from a few people, I don’t feel like they would blatantly lie to me. I do think there are bits of truth, but I also believe that some fans have read too much into it and I think they should let what happened, happen, and it die down. When it’s all said and done, I can’t tell you that I know 100% of the truth and I can’t tell you that the journalist reporting is 100% of the truth. I know what I perceive to be the truth and from the things I’ve read and heard, there is partial truth and partial things that are a bit exaggerated.

“This is my plea to all four guys,” Harwood said. “Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of professional wrestling for a very long time. When you think about it, unselfishly, we’re doing this for 20-30 years down the road so guys and girls can make a living.”(h/t Fightful)

CM Punk reportedly did not want the AEW World Championship

CM Punk won his first AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing at the end of May, but didn’t want to have the world championship, preferring to just have fun instead. “He told me, when they were going to put the belt on him, that he didn’t want the belt,” Dax Harwood said on his FTR podcast. “He said ‘I just want to have fun,’ but he understood that Tony putting the belt on him would put AEW in a better light. He took it. Begrudgingly, a little bit, but he told the belt.”

CATCH-UP: Travel issues impact WWE live events