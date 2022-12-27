FREE PODCAST 12/27 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 & 31 Yrs Ago: (12-25-2012) Vintage Wade Keller radio show with 1991 year-end awards and trivia, plus 2012 Christmas Day call-in show (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we present a 10 years ago call-in episode hosted by Wade discussing the slapstick episode of Raw on Monday & why it undercut WWE’s booking, viewership sinking for WWE’s Tribute to the Troops show, year-end awards, and more. Then a 31 years ago vintage radio show hosted by Wade doing trivia with callers along with 1991 year-end awards discussions.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO