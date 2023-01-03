SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WWE Women’s Champions, Bayley and Naomi, will reportedly be in Japan to support their former colleague and friend, Sasha Banks, as she makes here NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. An official announcement has not been made as to what Banks will do on the show inside the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday, but reports indicate she will appear in some capacity.

PWInsider is reporting that Bayley will be in Tokyo to support Banks and that Naomi is set to land there as well. Neither are promoted for or rumored to be on the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will air live on New Japan World on Wednesday January 4. Matches for the show include Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship, and more.

