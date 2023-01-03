SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

DECEMBER 28, 2022

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

WWE Main Event Announcer

Host: Scott Stanford

Similar to Raw this week, Main Event was a highlight show with no new matches. It was hosted by Scott Stanford in a woodgrain TV studio. Scott explained that this episode would feature the “biggest and most memorable moments” from 2022, as well as recent highlights from Smackdown leading up to the final episode of the year on December 30.

Sami Zayn was shown seated in a locker room reading a hardcover “Bloodline Dictionary.” A framed photograph of the Bloodline was on a table next to him. When he “noticed the camera,” he greeted us and removed his reading glasses. He said 2022 has been the most remarkable year in his life, but also in WWE history because of the single most dominant faction of all time: The Bloodline. He said you can’t talk about dominance without talking about their tribal chief Roman Reigns. Zayn urged the audience to acknowledge Reigns, if we’ve not done so already. He praised Solo Sikoa, “the enforcer,” and also the Usos. Zayn held up the book again, and said he’s needed it because a lot of the time they use a lot of words he doesn’t know. A rapid-fire video was shown featuring words like “yeet,” one hundred,” and “ucey.”

Zayn held up the framed photo and said the highlight of his year was when the Bloodline finally embraced him at the conclusion of their War Games match. “If that’s not one of the greatest nights of your life, then doggone it, I don’t know what is.” Zayn concluded by saying 2022 was just a sample of the dominance we’d see from the Bloodline in 2023.

Replays and Highlights:

Usos vs. Hit Row from Smackdown

Video package: John Cena’s 20-year journey

Video package: Bianca Belair

Compilation of wrestler returns in 2022: Rousey, Strowman, Bayley, Kie, Sky, LeRae, Hit Row, Valhalla, Emma, Corbin, The O.C., Yim, Legado Del Fantasma, Gargano, Lumis, Wyatt, Rhodes

Cody Rhodes video interview from Raw

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns from Crown Jewel

Video package: Bray Wyatt / L.A. Knight

Women’s Gauntlet Match from Smackdown (winner to face champion Rousey)

