SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

DECEMBER 29, 2022 (RECORDED)

PEMBROKE PINES, FLAT CHARLES DODGE CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Wrestling Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-“We own the night” open.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt were in front of a video screen to introduce the Best of 2022 edition of the show.

(1) MOOSE (c) vs. W. MORRISSEY vs. MATT CARDONA — Impact Wrestling World Title match

This was from last year’s Hard To Kill show. Moose pinned Cardona to retain the title.

WINNER: Moose

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt plugged Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray at Hard To Kill. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt pitched to the next match.

(2) MICKIE JAMES (c) vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title match

This hardcore Texas Death Match was from Hard To Kill as well. Mickie won after pinning Deonna and burying her under debris so she couldn’t stand up.

WINNER: Mickie James

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt plugged the Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James match at Hard To Kill. They pitched to the 2022 Knockout of the Year Award winner. Jordynne Grace was the winner and thanked the fans. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt returned and went to the next match.

(3) MOOSE (c) vs. JOSH ALEXANDER — Impact Wrestling World Title match

This match from Rebellion was named as the Impact Moment of the Year. Alexander pinned Moose to win the title. [c]

WINNER: Josh Alexander

-Mike Bailey won the award for Best X Division wrestler. He thanked the fans. Kenny King spoke also (in front of a photo of rapper Biggy Smallz). He asked what kind of man Mike Bailey was. He said it was time to see Mike Bailey at his crib.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt pitched to the next match.

(4) ULTIMATE X MATCH

This was from Slammiversary 2022. Bailey climbed to the top and pulled the belt off the structure to win. [c]

WINNER: Mike Bailey

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt talked about the tag team division then pitched to the Male Tag Team of the Year. The Motor City Machine Guns won and said a few words.

(5) HONOR NO MORE vs. IMPACT ORIGINALS

This match took place at Slammiversary. D’Lo Brown came out to help the Impact Originals win the match. Chris Sabin pinned PCO for the win. Earl Hebner ran in to count the fall. [c]

WINNERS: Impact Originals.

-Joe Hendry promo. He talked about Moose and said he could have a match for the Digital Media Title at Hard To Kill.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt pitched to the Knockouts Tag Team of the Year. The Death Dollz accepted and spoke briefly. Hannifan and Rehwoldt pitched to The One To Watch in 2023 award winner. Bhupinder Gujjar won and said that 2023 would be his year.

(6) BRIAN MYERS (c) vs. BHUPINDER GUJJAR — Digital Media Title match

This was a ladder match from Impact TV. Myers won after a low blow and taping Gujjar’s leg to the ladder so he couldn’t climb further.

WINNER: Brian Myers

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt pitched to a promo from Anthony Greene, who they said would be coming to Impact in 2023. Green cut a promo and said he was the best thing in wrestling and would show us next week. [c]

-Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus promo. They were in a stairway. Steve said that Trey Miguel’s actions have consequences. He said that Black Taurus would win the X Division Title at Hard To Kill.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt talked about the X Division match at Hard To Kill. They pitched to the Male Wrestler of the Year. It was Josh Alexander and he spoke briefly and thanked the fans. He said that winning the award along with some of the Impact greats meant a lot.

(7) JOSH ALEXANDER (c) vs. EDDIE EDWARDS — Impact Wrestling World Title match

This match took place at Bound For Glory. Alexander pinned Eddie for the win.

WINNER: Josh Alexander

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt talked about the feud between Eddie Edwards and Jonathan Gresham, then pitched to a video package about them. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt pitched to the Impact Match of the Year.

(8) JOSH ALEXANDER (c) vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY — Impact Wrestling World Title match

This was the match that aired on Impact TV a few weeks ago. Only about five minutes of the nearly hour long match aired. Alexander won after two C-4 Spikes.

WINNER: Josh Alexander

FINAL THOUGHTS: A solid recap of the year’s best moments in Impact.

CATCH-UP: 12/22 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura, Maclin vs. Swann, more