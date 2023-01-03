News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/3 – Everything with Rich & Wade: WrestleKingdom preview including historic women’s inclusion, Karen Jarrett dust-up over Caster rap, Cena return, Smackdown review, more (63 min.)

January 3, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Karen Jarrett dust-up over Max Caster’s rap on AEW Dynamite last week.
  • Top Dolla called out for his botched dive on TV and social media.
  • Review of last Friday’s Smackdown including the return of John Cena and the latest with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy.
  • Preview of New Japan’s WrestleKingdom including the historic inclusion of a women.

