News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: Vince McMahon analysis, Charlotte’s promo, Sami-Reigns chemistry, live callers, emails (143 min.)

January 7, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nick Barbati from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and respond to listener emails. They start with some popcorn talk and then the Usos vs. Sheamus & Drew McIntyre main event. They also talk a lot about Vince McMahon with callers and respond to emails. Other Smackdown topics include the Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns chemistry, Charlotte’s babyface promo and the Women’s Division headed to WrestleMania, Hit Row, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, and more. PWTorch’s Javier Machado joins the show for a Roundtable in the final segment.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://go.factor75.com/wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*