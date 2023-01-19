NBC affiliate in Delaware features Jay Briscoe’s death as lead story

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jay Briscoe’s death was featured as the lead story on NBC affiliate WRDE Coast TV in Delaware for the 6 p.m. broadcast last night.

The story conveyed what Jay Briscoe meant to his family, the local community, and other wrestlers. It featured Briscoe’s mother Jan Pugh, former ROH owner Cary Silkin, former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle, and several other local neighbors and associates talking about the impact Jay had on their lives.

WRDE also posted two stories on their website about Jay Briscoe. The first story features a quote from Briscoe’s mother in which she said Jay enjoyed being kind to people. “He took care of people,” she said. “He really wanted people to be kind to each other. Kindness was very important to him.”

Another story posted by WRDE includes a quote from Dalton Castle (Brett Giehl) about what he’ll miss about seeing Jay at wrestling events. “It’s been a constant thing to look forward to, is to see Mark (his brother) and Jay,” he said. “And to now know that Jay’s face won’t be there when I arrive and I won’t get the same experience I loved for so many years… I was shocked.”