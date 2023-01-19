VIP AUDIO 1/19 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Dynamite and Rampage reviews, Bushwackers book overview, Mailbag on Sasha, Hurt Business, Omega, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part two of this week's two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

A review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including Top Flight upsetting the Young Bucks, Hangman Page wanting to reconcile with someone, Saraya and Toni Storm’s turn, The Acclaimed’s latest antics, and more.

An overview and analysis of the Bushwackers’ autobiography.

Mailbag including topics on Sasha Banks/Mercedes Monet, Kenny Omega, Hurt Business, Wrestlers Imitating Movie Scenes, Roman Reigns, Jinny Couture, and The Young Bucks.

