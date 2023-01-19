SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Dax Harwood replays one moment in his head when thinking about Vince McMahon and the possibility of FTR returning to WWE.

During his podcast, FTR with Dax, Harwood discussed working for McMahon and what his return to the company means for FTR’s future in wrestling. Harwood told a story of an interaction with McMahon backstage after a match with The New Day that sticks out as a key interaction with the Chairman of WWE.

“We come to the back and Vince is there waiting for us, off his headsets,” Harwood said. “And I’m hoping that since he’s off his headsets, he’s gonna tell us ‘That was incredible. That was a great job. That was storytelling.’ Right? So he comes to us, he goes to New Day and says ‘Hey guys, great job. Thank you. I appreciate it.’

“They walk off, he leaves me and Cash there. And that’s when he says ‘Everyone tells me that you guys are the next great tag team. Everyone tells me you’re the next Arn and Tully. Well that’s your problem. You are the next Arn and Tully. You’re just great wrestlers. That’s all.’ And he walks off.

“We went out there, put our life on the line, for you, for your company, and coming back to the back with as much endorphins running through our body, and you decide to say that to us? That’s one of the things I can’t ever forget. We talk about what I’m going to do in the future, and now that I think about that, and with him back at the helm, it makes things a little questionable for me.”

FTR reportedly are taking a break from AEW television and actively deciding what their next steps will be in the pro wrestling business. They are former WWE Raw, Smackdown, AEW, ROH, AAA, and IWGP tag team champions. In 2022, FTR had a trilogy of classic tag team matches against The Briscoes. Jay Briscoe passed away in a car accident on Tuesday. He was 38 years old.

CATCH-UP: Vince McMahon agrees to multimillion-dollar settlement with rape accuser