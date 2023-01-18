More details on Jay Briscoe car accident, Briscoe’s wife issues statement on the condition of their daughters

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

More details have been released today on Jay Briscoe’s car accident in a Delaware State Police report

The report stated that at approximately 5:09 p.m., Bricoe (Jamin Pugh) and his two daughters (ages 9 and 12) were traveling on Laurel Road westbound in their 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500. 27-year-old Lilyanne Ternahan was traveling eastbound in her 2016 Chevy Silverado 2500 and crossed into their lane for unknown reasons. The two trucks then collided head-on.

Briscoe and Ternahan were both pronounced dead at the scene. Ternahan was wearing her seatbelt, but the report states that Briscoe was not wearing his. Both of Briscoe’s daughters were reported to be “properly restrained” in the truck. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital and admitted in critical condition.

The report states it is unknown if alcohol played a role in the incident and that State Police are still investigating and asked that any witnesses contact them.

Jay’s wife, Ashley Pugh, issued an update on her daughters this morning on Facebook writing, “We need prayers! Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back. Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl. WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us!”