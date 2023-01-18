New Bigheads for Edge and HBK released by FOCO for pre-order

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

FOCO has announced the latest entrants into their line of WWE Bigheads.

Shawn Michaels and Edge Bigheads are now available for pre-order on FOCO’s website. The Shawn Michaels Bighead features him in an action pose on top of a thematic base with his name displayed in front. This Bighead will be limited to 222 units.

The Edge Bighead also features him in an action pose on top of a thematic base. It features him in the outfit he wore for Summer Slam this past year and is limited to 144 units. Both Bigheads retail for $55 and stand at nearly 10in tall.

The HBK Bighead is available to ship now according to FOCO’s website. The Edge Bighead is up as a pre-order that is scheduled to ship no later than June 2.