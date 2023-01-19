SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion-dollar legal settlement with Rita Chatterton, a former WWE referee who accused McMahon of raping her in 1986.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the settlement was officially completed last month. In November, Chatterton asked for $11.75 million dollars in damages from McMahon. The report indicates that Chatterton received a lesser amount in the settlement, but no official figure was given.

McMahon’s legal counsel, Jerry McDevitt, commented on the settlement and said that McMahon still denies the Chatterton allegations. “Mr. McMahon denies and always has denied raping Ms. Chatterton,” McDevitt said. “And he settled the case solely to avoid the cost of litigation.”

McMahon retired in the summer of 2022 due to additional allegations of sexual misconduct and a WWE Board of Directors investigation into hush money payments made by him to female employees with whom he allegedly had affairs with. In his absence, Stephanie McMahon took over as Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board, Nick Khan also became a Co-CEO, and Paul Levesque replaced McMahon as the head of WWE creative. McMahon returned to the company last week and is now the Executive Chairman of the Board. Stephanie McMahon has since resigned as Co-CEO of WWE.

CATCH-UP: Stephanie McMahon undergoes surgery