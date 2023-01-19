FREE PODCAST 1/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland remember Jay Briscoe, review Freelance Wrestling Any Given Saturday, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland discuss the death of Jay Briscoe and share memories of his life and wrestling career. They also review Freelance Wrestling’s Do You Work Saturdays, a very fun show with a main event of Ricky Morton vs. Robert Anthony for the Freelance title, plus Bang Bros vs. Locked and Loaded for the Freelance Tag Titles, Kylie Rae vs. Raychell Rose, and more. For VIP members, they continue their tribute to Jay Briscoe with more memories of seeing him wrestle live and a review of Jay vs. Mark Briscoe in the Fight on the Farm from Ring of Honor.

