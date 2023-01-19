FREE PODCAST 1/19 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin discuss Jay Briscoe’s career, review Smackdown, Raw, Dynamite, Impact PPV, UFC, Bushwacker book review (182 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:
- The death of Jay Briscoe and a look at his career
- Impact PPV review
- Reviews of WWE’s Smackdown, Raw, and NXT
- A reviews of UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to this weekend’s event
- Reviews of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including Top Flight upsetting the Young Bucks, Hangman Page wanting to reconcile with someone, Saraya and Toni Storm’s turn, The Acclaimed’s latest antics, and more.
- An overview and analysis of the Bushwackers’ autobiography.
