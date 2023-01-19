FREE PODCAST 1/19 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin discuss Jay Briscoe’s career, review Smackdown, Raw, Dynamite, Impact PPV, UFC, Bushwacker book review (182 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

The death of Jay Briscoe and a look at his career

Impact PPV review

Reviews of WWE’s Smackdown, Raw, and NXT

A reviews of UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to this weekend’s event

Reviews of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including Top Flight upsetting the Young Bucks, Hangman Page wanting to reconcile with someone, Saraya and Toni Storm’s turn, The Acclaimed’s latest antics, and more.

An overview and analysis of the Bushwackers’ autobiography.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO