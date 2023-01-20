VIP AUDIO 1/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (1-18-2005): Backstage at a Death Match indy show in Los Angeles, WM21 speculation, Steve Austin’s return, New Jack and WWE, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 18, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Latest indications for WrestleMania 21.

Reaction to the news of Steve Austin’s return to the WWE fold.

Analysis of Torch Poll results regarding Mick Foley, Rock, and Steve Austin.

Inside info on New Jack and WWE.

Thoughts on my trip to L.A. where I witnessed a King of the Death Match tournament with Ian Rotten including backstage observations.

The scoop on Jack Evans’s neck injury.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts which began in 2003.

