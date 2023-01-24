FREE PODCAST 1/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos: Bloodline Tribunal, DX segment with Angle, Becky-Bayley non-match, on-site reports, live callers, emails (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Robert Vallejos from the PWTorch Dailycast. They discuss Brock Lesnar’s interference in the Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley main event at first. Then they talk about the show overall and break down the pros and cons of the approach WWE took celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the series including the DX segment with Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, Bianca Belair-Charlotte Flair interactions, and much more with live callers and emails.
