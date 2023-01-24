News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/23 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Flair, Hogan, Undertaker, Angle, DX, Lesnar all appear, plus Theory vs. Lashley, big Bloodline Tribunal, Poker Games with Legends, Bayley-Becky called off, more (40 min.)

January 24, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Undertaker, Kurt Angle, DX, Brock Lesnar all appear, plus Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley, big Bloodline Tribunal, Poker Games with Legends, Bayley-Becky Lynch called off, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*