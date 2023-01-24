VIP AUDIO 1/23 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Flair, Hogan, Undertaker, Angle, DX, Lesnar all appear, plus Theory vs. Lashley, big Bloodline Tribunal, Poker Games with Legends, Bayley-Becky called off, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Undertaker, Kurt Angle, DX, Brock Lesnar all appear, plus Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley, big Bloodline Tribunal, Poker Games with Legends, Bayley-Becky Lynch called off, and more.

