WWE has reportedly approached “Stone Cold” Steve Austin about working a match with WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE offered Austin an “enormous” amount of money to do the match. The report indicates that nothing is set in stone in regards to the match and that there hasn’t been an official word of an answer from Austin’s camp either.

Steve Austin returned to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 19 at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. Austin was a guest on the KO Show with Kevin Owens. During that segment, Owens challenged Austin to a match and Austin accepted. The duo fought all around the stadium and Austin won the match with a Stunner inside the ring. On night two of WrestleMania, Austin appeared to save Pat McAfee from an attack by Austin Theory and Vince McMahon. Austin ended up hitting the Stunner on McMahon and Theory before connecting with a Stunner on McAfee as well.

Austin was not present at the 30th Anniversary of WWE Raw episode that featured multiple legends including Hulk Hogan, DX, The Undertaker, and Ric Flair.

Austin has not been seen on WWE programming since his appearance at WrestleMania in April.

