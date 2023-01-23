1/23 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Lynch vs. Bayley in a cage, Theory vs. Lashley for U.S. Title, Raw XXX anniversary with legends

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JANUARY 23, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT WELLS FARGO CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Robert Vallejos from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-The usual “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp aired.

-They went immediately live to a wide shot of the arena. Hulk Hogan’s “Real American” theme song played. He came out with Jimmy Hart. His mic broke up a bit as he talked about the early weeks of Raw. He said every week Raw got better and better and tonight they’re celebrating 30 years of Raw. A worker ran out behind him with a new mic. He closed with his catch phrase about running wild, adding a reference to the Philadelphia Eagles.

(Keller’s Analysis: He still sounds like Hulk and, while largely covered up with sunglasses and a boa and a head scarf, he still looks like Hulk. That said, there’s 30 years of Raw history to draw from, and the best Hogan can do is talk generically about Raw like he’s a kid giving a speech in class who didn’t prepare and knows nothing about the topic. Does he not have one anecdote or specific favorite memory or anything? It was just a couple catch phrases and general references to Raw being 30 years old. It was tough to tell how the crowd reacted to him, but the visuals WWE found were not fans going bonkers for him or anything. I’m sure it didn’t help that his mic wasn’t working well at the start, though. )

-A video aired on the history of Raw including the first Raw ever introduced by Vince McMahon.

(Keller’s Analysis: This aired on Smackdown on Friday and was really well done with a good mix of different highlights from different eras.)

-An augmented reality graphic showed a VCR, old TV set, and six other monitors all flashing various logos on the screen as Kevin Patrick introduced the show.

-The Bloodline entrance theme played. Out walked Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, the Usos, and Solo Sikoa. As they walked out, Corey Graves noted Bret Hart was the WWE Champion on the first episode of Raw and now it’s Reigns. Patrick hyped the Reigns vs. Kevin Owens match at the Royal Rumble. Reigns milked the moment as the fans booed and then started a “Sami! Sami!” chant. Reigns asked Philadelphia to acknowledge him. Reigns handed Heyman the mic as Sami sat on one side of the table and the Usos sat on the other. An “ECW! ECW!” chant broke out. Heyman addressed the crowd chanting letters “that are very near and dear to me.” He said to Reigns, “My Tribal Chief, ECW is dead.” Fans booed. He added, “And I wish the same for Sami Zayn.” Sami, whose chair was roled back about six feet from the table, looked concerned. Heyman said he is a Judas and a betrayer of the Island of Relevancy. He said he has been in a conspiracy with Kevin Owens since day one. He took some shots at the Philadelphia Eagles, drawing boos.

Heyman turned his attention back to Sami Zayn. He said it’s an open and shut case. He said he had four pieces of evidence that Sami is guilty as charged. They aired a clip from Aug. 12 last year when Sami was talking to the Usos when Drew McIntyre attacked them. They isolated an image of Sami fleeing rather than helping the Usos. Then Aug. 29, they showed Sami with a chair at ringside, but failing to use it against KO when he had an opening. Then a clip fro Nov. 26 with Sami on top of the cage celebrating while the rest of the Bloodline were leaving the cage. He pointed out Sami did a “4 Life” hand symbol. “What is this, the NWO? The Four Horsemen? The Dangerous Alliance? That’s a conspiracy signal to Kevin Owens – Montreal Boys for Life.” Then a clip from Dec. 23 of Sami brushing past Reigns as he stepped toward the hard camera. Heyman made a big deal out of that. “It’s the old high school hallway shoulder block,” he said. He said it was an assassination attempt on the Tribal Chief so he could become the Head of the Table. He said if he’s guilty of nothing else, he’s guilty of assault.

He stepped toward Sami and said the rat bastard should be found guilty as charged. Fans booed. Sami just sat there, slumped in his chair. “The prosecution rests its case,” he concluded.

Sami stood. Fans chanted “Sami! Sami!” He said he had a whole defense all lined up. He said what he didn’t count on is how he’d actually feel when he stepped into the ring. He said listening to Heyman say all of that to his face hurt so much. He said he carefully crafted that video to make his case. He asked how he can think he’s out to undercut Reigns after everything else. He said it hurts, but the people see it. He said they’ve see it all over the last nine months, but the fact that he’d have him sit there and defend himself on trial hurts. He said his defense is that he has no defense. He sat down. Reigns looked irritated.

“Let me get this straight,” Reigns said. “You don’t have a defense?” He said he has such an ego he won’t even explain himself. “This is the respect you show me!” he said. He yelled “Solo!” and slammed the mic down. Solo stepped behind Sami and positioned him for a Samoan Spike. Jey Uso intervened and blocked him. Heyman and Reigns stared a hole into Jey. Jey said no disrespect is meant, but he put together his own video. They went to June 3, 2022 with Uso beating Riddle, then Sami celebrating in the production truck. Then an Aug. 19 clip of Drew about to land a Claymore on Reigns when Sami intervened and got kicked instead. Then a clip from Sept. 9 with Sami taking a shot to the back with a chair that was aimed by Drew at Solo. Then Dec. 9 with Sami preventing Sheamus from breaking up a cover Jimmy Uso had on Butch. Then a Nov. 26 clip of Sami stopping the ref from counting a pin by Owens on Reigns in WarGames and then low-blowing KO and delivering a Helluva Kick on KO leading to a Bloodline win.

Back live, fans applauded (which is kinda messed up, since it showed Sami cheating left and right to help the evil Bloodline beat wrestlers they otherwise cheer). Jey told Reigns that it’s right there on tape for everyone to see. He said Sami has taken bullets for the whole Bloodline. He called him “My dog.” He said he didn’t trust him and even despised him for so long, but he saw the good in him the whole time and never gave up on him. “That right there is what family do,” he said. He said that footage demonstrates loyalty and love to the family. He said he loves Sami like a brother. Heyman was dismayed in the background. He asked fans if they wanted Sami in the Bloodline to throw their arms into the sky. The majority of fans did.

Reign stood as fans loudly chanted “Sami Uso!” He said as Tribal Chief and Head of the Table, he finds Sami not guilty. Fans cheered. Heyman hung his head and then looked to the sky in tears. “For now,” he added. He told him to finish out tonight and make The Blooodline proud. “And then I don’t want to see you again until Saturday at the Rumble.” He told him to go home, and then on Saturday, he’ll deliver his “final test.” He said then they’d see if Sami really is The Blooodline or not. He dropped the mic.

(Keller’s Analysis: I had never gotten the sense Heyman was so firmly against Sami before tonight, nor that Solo would follow Heyman’s order like that. Heyman, just last week, was making the case to Reigns that it’s better to have Sami pissing out of the castle from the inside than pissing in the castle from the outside. He also was counseling Sami to leave the locker room to let Reigns cool down. It’s also a bit of a logic mess having fans booing The Bloodline but rooting for the beloved Sami to be accepted by them. That aside, the past footage built a strong cage against and then for Sami being loyal and it was all presented effectively. Heyman and Jey were really strong in their roles. It was odd Sami didn’t present a defense and I don’t think this was his strongest role or performance. He didn’t seem desperate to be accepted, but instead suddenly flipped to being somewhat resigned to his fate while showing more pride than usual. It might be the right path for him on his way to eventually breaking away from The Bloodline and becoming a top babyface, but it seemed sudden, like a week or two or three of developments was left out. This could have worked better if there was some reason presented for Heyman to have turned so sharply against Sami. Was it because he was so late arriving to the ring at the end of Smackdown to defend Reigns when Owens showed up attacked him at the contract signing? If so, say so, but even that would seem sudden and hasty.)

(1) THE USOS (w/Sami Zayn) vs. THE JUDGMENT DAY (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio w/Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley) – WWE Raw Tag Team Titles match

The Judgment Day made their ring entrance. Samantha Irvin did formal ring introductions. Patrick touted a crowd of 16,957. The bell rang 34 minutes into the hour. Dom and Priest knocked Jimmy around ringside. They showed Reigns, Solo, and Heyman backstage. Heyman was watching Reigns instead of the monitor. Jey hot-tagged in Jimmy at 3:00. Dom bumped a bit early for two clotheslines. Jimmy gave him a Samoan Drop and a hip attack in the corner leading to a near fall. Priest hot-tagged in and rallied against the Usos. He landed a running flip dive onto both at ringside at 5:00. He scored a near fall on Jimmy back in the ring. The Usos hit Dom with stereo superkicks and then two stereo superkicks to Priest, both of which showed light. Balor threw Dom into the ring and then ran over and knocked Jey off the top rope. The ref turned in time to see it and ordered Balor to the back. Balor threw a fit before leaving.

When Jey leaped off the top rope, Priest blocked him and scored a quick two count with a small packcage. Jey superkicked Priest, then tagged in Jimmy who landed a top rope splash for a believable near fall at 8:00. Jimmy leaped over the top rope onto Priest seconds later. Jimmy grabbed at his left knee after landing at ringside. When he stood and attempted to throw Priest back into the ring, his leg gave out. Jey and Sami checked on him. The ref called for help fropm the back and threw up the X arm symbol. They helped him to the back as fans chanted “Jimmy! Jimmy!” Adam Pearce checked on him. He said if Jimmy cannot continue, they must forfeit the match and the tag team championship. Fans booed. (That’s not a thing.) Sami said there might be a solution. He offered himself. He said he could defend the tag titles wit Jey. They showed Reigns, Solo, and Heyman watching in the back. Pearce said he did it for Judgement Day, so he’ll do it for Raw 30. He said the match will continue.

Sami entered the ring and punched away at Dom before clotheslining him over the top rope to ringside. Smai then landed a flip dove onto both Dom and Priest. He celebrated at ringside. Dom almost scored a three count on Sami with his feet on the middle rope for extra leverage. Sami gave Dom an exploder suplex into the corner and then set up a Helluva Kick. Ripley stood on the ring apron and distracted the ref. Priest then entered and gave Sami the South of Heaven. Dom scored a believable near fall seconds later. Jey tagged himself in and superkicked Dom. Ripley entered and Jey almost superkicked her before stopping short. Dom kicked Jey from behind into position for a 619, and then he hit it. He followed with a 619 frogsplash for a near fall, broken up by Sami.

Priest entered and charged at Sami, but Sami moved, so Priest went shoulder-first into the ringpost. Sami tagged himself in and worked with Jey to double-team Dom with the 1D for the win.

WINNERS: Sami Zayn & Jey Uso in 14:00 to retain the Raw Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Mostly good action with some believable near falls. Some moves weren’t really tight. Since when does one wrestler getting injured on a championship team means the team loses the match and the titles. That felt wedged in there for the sake of a story they wanted to tell there.)

-Backstage, Reigns told Heyman that Sami did well, but he still doesn’t want to see him until Saturday.

-They showed JBL and Baron Corbin backstage. They bumped into The Godfather, who told them they’re not on the list he had. JBL asked if he could speak to the owner. Godfather knocked on the door which said “APA” on it. Ron Simmons stepped out. JBL and Simmon hugged. Simmons introduced him to Corbin and said he wanted him to be on the list for their poker game. Corbin showed off his stack of money. Simmons said they can make room for him after all. They walked through a door that was just sitting in the middle of the backstage area. They made their way over to four poker tables. Diamond Dallas Page and Ted DiBiase were among the Legends present.

-A slideshow of Raw highlights aired from the over the decades.

-L.A. Knight stood mid-ring as his music faded.