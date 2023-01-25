1/25 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal, Jericho & Guevera vs. Starks & Andretti, Ethan & Hardy vs. Hook & Perry, Danielson vs. Cage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 25, 2023

LEXINGTON, KY. AT RUPP ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

(1) CHRIS JERICHO & SAMMY GUEVARA (w/Daniel Garcia) vs. ACTION ANDRETTI & RICKY STARKS

The show opened with Jericho’s “Judas” playing and Jericho, Guevara, and Garcia making their entrance. Excalibur said Jericho hadn’t lost twice in a row until he lost to Andretti and Starks. The announcers talked about Jericho and Guevara being a team since the first episode of Dynamite while this is the first time Starks and Andretti teamed. Andretti and Guevara went into a rapid-fire sequence of moves and counter-moves early leading to some applause. Guevara extended his arm for a handshake, but then superkicked Andretti. He played to the crowd. Fans chanted “Sammy sucks!” After Sammy rallied again, he gloated. They cut to a close-up of Starks looking at him like he was a fool. Andretti dove through the ropes aiming for Guevara, but he hit Garcia instead when Guevara moved out of the way. Guevara then corkscrew flip dove at Andretti as Garcia applauded in the background. Fans began chanting “We want Ricky!” at 4:00.

Starks and Jericho tagged in. Starks took early control and catapulted Jericho into the corner. Starks walked the top rope. He got cocky and struck a pose. Guevara gave him a cutter off the top turnbuckle. The announcers said Starks was cocky. (That made Starks looks ridiculous. The top rope walk is dumb enough anytime anyone does it, but when there’s no sense of urgency and it’s a babyface posturing for the camera or the crowd and ends up smashed into the mat, it makes him look bad.) Starks tagged in officially and beat down Starks.

Andretti got a hot-tag and took it to Jericho in the ring and then dove at Starks at ringside. He played to the crowd. Schiavone said Andretti was impressive for someone with just three years in the ring. Starks tagged in and speared Jericho, but Guevara charged in and dropped an elbow. However, Starks moved to Guevera’s elbow hit Jericho. Jericho rolled up Starks who had his back turned leading to a two count. Starks landed a sitout powerbomb for a near fall. He tagged Andretti back in and slingshot him into the ring for a senton onto Jericho. He followed with a split-legged moonsault out of the corner, but Jericho lifted his knees.

Starks threw Jericho into the ringpost at ringside as Andretti landed a reverse huracanrana followed by a neckbreaker for a near fall on Guevara. Starks gave Jericho his finisher at ringside. Guevara leaped off the top rope with a cutter attempt, but Andretti caught him. Garcia hit Andretti with a baseball bat. Garcia then hit the GTS for the win.

WINNERS: Jericho & Andretti in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Andretti looked really good here. Guevara and Jericho were effectively unlikable. Garcia is embracing being a heel, too. He didn’t seem to have any remorse.)

-The announcers hyped the line-up. Excalibur noted that Brit Baker was injured and was out of her scheduled three-way match. Then a video package aired on the Briscoes including a lot of family videos including his daughter saying her daddy is crazy but she loves him. Excalibur said it’ll be a very special main event.

-Buddy Matthews made his ring entrance with Julia Hart. [c/ss]

(Keller’s Analysis: Is that the first time AEW has done a ring entrance and then a commercial before the second ring entrance?)

(2) DARBY ALLIN vs. BUDDY MATTHEWS (w/Julia Hart) – TNT Title match

As Darby made his entrance, the announcers talked about Darby wrestling over the weekend in Japan with Sting and Great Muta in Muta’s final match. They said Darby did not come out of the match unscathed. Schiavone said Darby is taking on an onslaught of matches lately. The bell 24 minutes into the hour. Matthews and Darby each had half of their face painted. Matthews landed a running high knee at the start and then tossed Darby around ringside. Darby made a comeback before returning the ring and then dive at Matthews through the ropes. Matthews caught him and slammed him on the ring apron. Then he swung him into the ringside barricade. Darby reversed Matthews into the barricade seconds later.