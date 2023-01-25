NXT Ratings Report: Last night’s viewership, demo ratings, historical perspective, 7-day total viewership averages year to year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE’s NXT live TV episode on USA Network last night drew an average of 607,000 viewers, in line with last week’s 600,000. The 12-week average viewership coming into this week was 641,000 viewers.

One year ago this week (1-25-2022), NXT drew 593,000. The 12-week average viewership coming into that week one year ago was 616,000 viewers.

Two years ago this week (1-27-2021), NXT drew 720,000 viewers. The 12-week average viewership coming into that week two years ago was 651,000.

Three years ago this week (1-22-2020), NXT drew 769,000 viewers on Wednesday night up against AEW. The 12-week average viewership coming into that week three years ago was 756,000.

So NXT is above last year’s numbers this week and over the prior 12 weeks, but below the prior two years by a big margin.

In the key 18-49 demo, NXT drew a 0.12 rating, down from 0.14 last week, finishing no. 28 among all cable shows on Tuesday night in that demo. The 12-week average heading into this week was 0.16.

One year ago this week, the demo rating was 0.14. The 12-week average coming into that week one year ago was 0.14 also.

We also have the 7-day viewership total for the first two episodes of the year. The Jan. 3 episode drew 653,000 the first night and tallied 735,000 after seven days. The Jan. 10 episode drew 700,000 on the first night and tallied 820,000 total after seven days.

The 7-day viewership total average for all NXT shows in 2022 was 696,000. In 2021 it was 780,000. In 2020 it was 840,000.