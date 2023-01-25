VIP AUDIO 1/25 – The Fix Flashback (1-13-2016): Mauro’s debut on Smackdown, impact of Cena injury, Lesnar on Raw, TNA’s 2nd week on Pop, Nick Diaz news, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Jan. 13, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

Mauro Ranallo’s debut on Smackdown.

The latest big happenings on Raw including Royal Rumble developments with Brock Lesnar and how John Cena’s injury changes things

A review of TNA Impact’s second week on Pop TV including the Hardys-EC3 saga continuing.

A look ahead to UFC on FS1 along with Nick Diaz news

