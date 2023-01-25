1/25 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal, Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JANUARY 25, 2023

LEXINGTON, KY AT RUPP ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) CHRIS JERICHO & SAMMY GUEVARA vs. RICKY STARKS & ACTION ANDRETTI

Action Andretti and Sammy Guevara started the match, each traded holds. Andretti then ran the ropes, Sammy tried a roll up attempt and then both men stopped in a superhero pose and stared each other down. Sammy then got control of the match, as the crowd cheered that Sammy Sucks. Andretti used this opening to fight back, Andretti sent Sammy to the outside and then hit a springboard drop kick.

Sammy got into the ring and took out Andretti, Sammy then acted like he was going to do a dive, but stopped and went to the outside. Action dodged and then did a dive, but then Daniel Garcia took the dive. back in the ring the crowd cheered to see Ricky Starks. Andretti hit a standing Spanish fly and then Starks and Jericho were tagged in.

Both men traded chops, Jericho tried a drop kick, but was caught by Starks and tossed. Starks then walked the ropes, Sammy got on the top and hit a cutter on Starks. Jericho tagged in Sammy, who continued the beatdown on Starks. Jericho was tagged in soon after and hit a body slam on Starks. Sammy entered once more and he did a spinning pose after hitting an attack of his own.

Sammy went to the top rope, Starks hit an up kick on the attack. Andretti was tagged in and took out Sammy and Jericho. Andretti hit a dive on Jericho and then Sammy. Starks then hit a DDT on Sammy, Andretti hit a spinning Moonsault on Sammy for a two count. Sammy and Action then hit running crossbodies at the same time and took each other out.

Starks and Jericho were tagged in, they ran the ropes. Starks hit a spear for a near fall that was broken up by Sammy. Jericho then rolled up Starks and grabbed the trunks for a near fall. Starks hit a Liger Bomb for a near fall of his own. Action hit a springboard kick and then tried a moonsault off the middle rope but Jericho got his knees up.

Sammy then hit a knee strike, Andretti hit a head kick then was hit by Jericho. Starks pulled Jericho off the apron. Andretti hit a poisonrana for a near fall. Ricky hit his finisher on the outside on Jericho, Andretti was hit by Daniel Garcia then Sammy hit a GTS for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho

(Sage’s Analysis: One of the most over produced matches you will see on AEW. It felt like the entire match was worked like a screenplay, also I’m not a huge fan of this feud going all the way to the Revolution PPV.)

-The memorial video of Jay Briscoe was shown. [c]

(2) DARBY ALLIN vs. BUDDY MATTHEWS

Buddy Matthews pushed Darby to the outside and into the barricade, back in the ring Matthews threw Allin into the corner. Darby was on the floor and Buddy tried for a running kick, that was caught by Allin. Darby was then slammed into the barricade until he reversed it and sent Matthews into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Darby was on the apron and Matthews jumped off the top and hit a knee slam and then covered for a two count. Darby gouged the eyes of Matthews then hit a stunner and sent Matthews to the outside and hit a coffin drop on the floor. Matthews was thrown back into the ring, then the lights went out. When they came up Black and King were in the face of Sting, Ortiz hit King with a Kendo Stick, then Sting hit with a bat. [c]

Both men were battling on the top rope when the show returned. Darby hit a head spike on Matthews then slammed him into the barricade on the outside. Darby tried for a crossbody, but Buddy rolled through and tried a pinning attempt. Darby hit a crucifix bomb for a two count. Both men were down on the mat as a ten count started, both men got up at a seven count.

Buddy hit a kick combination, Darby hit some strikes of his own and then tried a backside. Buddy then hit a buckle bomb in the corner and got a near fall on Allin. Darby hit a Code Red for a near fall, then went up and was punched by Matthews. Darby then hit a Scorpion Death Drop off the top rope for a near fall. Darby then hit a Coffin Drop for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Darby Allin

(Sage’s Analysis: A really good match start to finish, these two had great chemistry and the styles really messed well. I am over the lights out gimmick, that is the only thing I didn’t like.)

-Tony Schiavone interviewed Darby, Samoa Joe appeared on the screen and said that Darby stole his title. He said he was coming back for his title and his throne of the King of TV.

-A video featuring Adam Cole was shown, documenting his recovery.

(3) JUNGLEHOOK vs. ETHAN PAGE & MATT HARDY

Jack Perry and Ethan Page started the match, Jungle Boy hit a head scissors and then tagged in Hook, shortly all four men were in the ring. Perry was beating up Hardy as Page was about to hit an Ego’s Edge on Hook, but Perry broke that up with a dive. Hardy and Page were in sync after that and teamed up and traded tags working over Jungle Boy. [c]

Jungle Boy fought back as the show returned and was able to toss out Hardy and tag in Hook. He proceeded to Judo toss Ethan Page and then hit a t-bone suplex. Hook tried for a Redrum but was pulled off the apron by Hardy, who then took out Hook. Hardy the hit a side effect on Perry, Ethan Page then demanded to be tagged in. Page tried a Twist of Fate, but Perry applied the snare trap and Page tapped out.

WINNER: Junglehook

(Sage’s Analysis: This Page and Hardy story is really not working, or compelling. That being said the correct team won.)

-The family therapy video was shown, Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed were seated with a woman who looked like a psychiatrist. The Gunns were also seated. Colton and Austin said that their father is doing with The Acclaimed, hat he should be doing with them. Caster and Bowens then just said that The Gunn’s were just bad people. The Gunn’s then ran down why The Acclaimed could be viewed as the bad guys. The Gunns said the tag belts are what they wanted to make things right. [c]