FREE PODCAST 1/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Stoup discuss potential NXT entrants to Rumble, state of NXT Women’s Division, Toxic Attraction & Roxanne Perez main event segment, more (124 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup take your calls and dive into the mailbag to discuss potential NXT entrants to the Royal Rumble, the state of the NXT Women’s Division, The Toxic Attraction & Roxanne Perez main event segment, Alba Fyre & Sol Ruca vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, Andre Chase vs. JD McDonagh, Stratton’s in-ring return, and more.

