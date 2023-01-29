FREE PODCAST 1/29 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (1-29-2013) Heyman-McMahon, Brock’s return, Cena’s Rumble win, Rock’s title win, tons of analysis of big two days in WWE (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (1-29-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell with lots of Royal Rumble and Raw fallout discussion, plus looking ahead to WrestleMania 29 plans and beyond. Tons of calls, tons of good and bad from the previous night’s Raw, and the Rumble dissected and debated.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO