FREE PODCAST 1/29 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (1-29-2013) Heyman-McMahon, Brock’s return, Cena’s Rumble win, Rock’s title win, tons of analysis of big two days in WWE (173 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (1-29-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell with lots of Royal Rumble and Raw fallout discussion, plus looking ahead to WrestleMania 29 plans and beyond. Tons of calls, tons of good and bad from the previous night’s Raw, and the Rumble dissected and debated.
