FREE PODCAST 1/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #210 (1-18-93) of the PWTorch including Clash of Champions 22 review, rundown of Raw episode 2, Flair vs. Perfect taped for upcoming Raw, Rumble ‘93 preview, more (158 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the fifty-fourth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #210 of the PWTorch including Wade’s thoughts on the first few episodes of Monday Night Raw, a Loser Leaves WWF match taped for Raw’s third episode, WCW Clash of Champions 22 review, Royal Rumble 1993 preview, more listener trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

