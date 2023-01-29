VIP AUDIO 1/29 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 16 – Susumu Mochizuki (176 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the sixteenth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. In 2023 we will continue celebrating what is now over 30 years of professional wrestling fandom, and Alan will welcome more guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. Our subject this time around is the personification of an unsung hero, but it’s time to sing our hearts out about Susumu. For 25 years, he’s been an integral part of the Dragon System fabric, and whether you know him as Jimmy Susumu, Susumu Yokosuka, or Susumu Mochizuki, you’ll know he’s the definition of a workhorse. Susumu is the quiet man, perennially understated and as a result often classed as underrated. But those who know…they know. And our guest for 30 4L 30 #16 is someone who most definitely knows! Open the Voice Gate’s Case Lowe joined Alan for three hours of discussion about Susumu’s career, what makes him so great, his singles rivalries, his classic tag team partnerships, and much more. Come for Susumu love, stay for sidebars about the dynamics of 2009-2015 U.S. indies and cult Channel 4 sitcom Black Books.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO