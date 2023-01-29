VIP AUDIO 1/29 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Lola Vice & Kale Dixon TV debuts, “Trickin’ Ain’t Easy” premiere review, third WWE NIL class announced, more (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Bonus Point, Tom Stoup covers January 2023 in WWE Developmental news including:
- Kevin Ventura-Cortes injury update
- NXT touts top moments of 2022
- William Regal returns to WWE
- Guru Raaj coaching in India
- Topps WWE trading cards
- Gabriel Wai signed to professional sports team
- Signings incl. Karl Fredericks & Colby Corino
- Jakara Jackson bumped from NXT battle royal
- Select NXT TV talent IDs
- Sudu Shah, D-Von Dudley released
- WWE NIL athlete sets record
- Nikkita Lyons’ third knee injury in a year
- Trickin’ Ain’t Easy pilot episode review
- Possible WrestleMania tryout location revealed
- Third WWE NIL class announced
- Coconut Loop house show results incl. Karl Fredericks appearance
- Analysis of Lola Vice’s & Kale Dixon’s TV debuts
- Progress reports on Tavion Heights, Oba Femi, Jakara Jackson, Dani Palmer, Dante Chen, Joe Gacy, and Scrypts
- Further items on Kale Dixon, Trick Williams, Sean Hayes, Dani Palmer, Luca Crucifino, Lola Vice, Jinny, Myles Borne, Xyon Quinn, Rickssen Opont, Steph De Lander, Chukwusom Enekwechi, and Alexis Lete
