AEW Dynamite 2/1 full match card

It’s a night of championship matches and grudge matches on AEW Dynamite as the road to Revolution on PPV continues.

When: Wednesday February 1, 2023

Where: Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 2/1 Match Card

Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe – TNT Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage

Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet

The Acclaimed in action

