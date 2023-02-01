FREE PODCAST 1/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss the Royal Rumble, what would Cody be doing if still in AEW, Dynamite, more (111 min.)

News Ticker

February 1, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin this week’s show talking about the Royal Rumble. They both really like the Bloodline storyline and they’re okay with Cody winning the Royal Rumble. What would Cody be doing if he was still in AEW? Thoughts on last week’s Dynamite. Plus listener emails and $5 challenges.

