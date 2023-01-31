FREE PODCAST 1/31 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Soucek: Royal Rumble fallout, Cena vs. Balor, Rousey, Braun-Kane, on-site correspondent, mailbag (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (1-30-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Livecast cohost Andrew Soucek on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show to discuss Royal Rumble fallout, Ronda Rousey follow-up, Elimination Chamber developments, John Cena vs. Finn Balor, The Miz vs. Roman Reigns, the return of Coach, the Braun Strowman-Kane incident, and more including Mailbag and our on-site correspondent from Philadelphia.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline, Wade reviews Raw start to finish rundown and analysis of the Royal Rumble fallout, the Ronda Rousey follow-up, Elimination Chamber developments, John Cena vs. Finn Balor, Asuka vs. Sasha Banks, the big Kane-Braun Strowman angle, and more.

