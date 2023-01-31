FREE PODCAST 1/31 – WKPWP Interview Classics: (5 Yrs Ago) Inside story on how Royal Rumble is booked from ex-Creative Team Member, more insights (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episodes from five years ago (1-26-2018 and 2-2-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews two former WWE Creative Team members.

First, Wade’s interview with ex-WWE Creative Kevin Eck who gives behind the scenes details on Royal Rumble production and the 2012-2014 events including management and Vince McMahon attitudes toward various wrestlers who were pushed at the time including Sheamus, C.M. Punk, Batista, Daniel Bryan, Ryback, and Drew McIntyre, and then a preview of this weekend’s Rumble.

Then, Wade’s interview with ex-WWE Creative Team Member John Piermarini who talks about stars he worked with eight years ago and evaluates their progress, plus he reacts to Ronda Rousey signing, this year’s Royal Rumble results, and more.

