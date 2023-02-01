Kenny Omega AEW update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After a couple weeks away from the company, Kenny Omega will be back with AEW this week for Dynamite in Dayton, Ohio.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Omega has cleared up the visa issues that prevented him from appearing on the show last month and that he will be on hand for Dynamite this week. AEW is not promoting a segment or match with Omega involved. Omega currently holds the AEW World Trios Championship with The Young Bucks.

The Young Bucks lost to Top Flight in a tag team match on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, which likely will lead to a trios match involving the two teams with the Trios Championships on the line.

Kenny Omega is a former World Champion and Tag Team Champion in All Elite Wrestling. He wrestled Will Ospreay in his New Japan Pro Wrestling return at Wrestle Kingdom 17. In that match he won the IWGP United States Championship.

AEW Dynamite 2/1 Match Card

Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe – TNT Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage

Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet

The Acclaimed in action

CATCH-UP: 1/27 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta, Hayter vs. Sakura, more