NJPW issues statement on Kota Ibushi’s depature

After Kota Ibushi was announced for a pair of indpendent dates with GCW during WrestleMania weekend yesterday, NJPW issued an announcemnt on their website announcing his depature from the company.

The announcement read as follows:

With the conclusion of his contract period on January 31 2023, Kota Ibushi has departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ibushi had been recovering from injury since October 2021. We apologise to Ibushi’s fans for the abrupt announcement, and join them in wishing Ibushi the very best in all his future endeavours.

Kota Ibushi issued his own statement on Twitter as well about leaving NJPW.

The statement reads as follows when translated by Google Translate: