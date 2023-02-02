AEW reportedly looking at streaming service

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW is reportedly looking at starting their own streaming service.

Bloomberg is reporting that AEW President Tony Khan is considering building his own streaming service for AEW and that it would live under the Warner Bros banner. Warner Bros is the current television partner with AEW for both of it’s flagship programs, Dynamite and Rampage.

Since the company’s inception in 2019, the company has accumulated a library of major PPV events including it’s four tentpoles, Double or Nothing, All Out, Full Gear, and Revolution. In addition, the company ran the first-ever AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling crossover show last June called Forbidden Door.

In March of 2022, Khan purchased Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcasting Group. With the purchase, Khan acquired the ROH intellectual property and also it’s vast video library dating back to 2022. Khan has run three shows under the ROH banner and will run another in April of this year during WrestleMania weekend. That event — Supercard of Honor — does not have any announced matches at this time.

The Bloomberg report does not indicate what the timeline may be for a company streaming service. The report did indicate that the company’s current television deal expires at the end of the year.

