AEW announces key matches for next week’s Dynamite

AEW announced three key matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On that show, Bryan Danielson will face Rush, MJF will square off against Konosuke Takeshita, and The Acclaimed will defend their World Tag Team Championships against The Gunn’s.

I promise you. You’ll regret ever backing this man. pic.twitter.com/QeZJYoIjUp — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 2, 2023

This week on Dynamite, MJF purchased Rush’s services for next week. He offered Rush suitcases full of money to beat Danielson next week, so that he would be unable to face MJF at Revolution for the World Championship. During Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher this week, MJF attempted to interfere in the match, but Takeshita stopped him and the two brawled backstage. At that point, Tony Khan officially made the match for next week.

In the tag team division, Billy Gunn accepted The Gunn’s request for a title match on behalf of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. Both teams have been feuding with the other since the summer.

AEW Revolution is the next PPV event. Currently, the only announced match for the show is Bryan Danielson vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship in a 60-minute Iron Man Match. That will only take place if Danielson defeats Rush in their match next week.

