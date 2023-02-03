2/3 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns addresses the state of the Bloodline, Charlotte vs. Deville Smackdown Women’s Title, Tag Team Tournament Finals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 3, 2023

GREENVILLE, SC AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

-The show opened with footage from the Royal Rumble this past Saturday. The video showed the beatdown on Kevin Owens by Roman Reigns. It then showed Sami Zayn intervening and eventually striking Reigns with the chair. The video then showed Jey Uso pleading with Zayn before the superkick by Jimmy Uso. Solo Sikoa then joined the beatdown. When Jimmy tried to get Jey to join, he left. The video then showed Reigns’ attack on Zayn. The video ended with a shot of Zayn’s lifeless body in the ring.

-Kayla Braxton was in the parking lot as the Bloodline pulled up. Reigns passed Kayla and she asked about Jey’s status. Reigns walked past. Paul Heyman stopped and said that Kayla asked a cold-blooded question. Heyman said they can neither confirm or deny Jey’s status within the Bloodline. Heyman then thanked Kayla for wearing their colors tonight. He walked off. Kayla looked down at her red shirt.

-The Smackdown video intro played then the camera panned the audience as pyro exploded on the stage and Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show. They then showed still shots of the Bloodline angle at the Royal Rumble. There was then a graphic for Reigns’ State of the Bloodline address later tonight. Wade Barrett hyped the segment.

-Braun Strowman and Ricochet made their entrance. They showed a replay of Ricochet’s big spot with Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble. Barrett said they should send that footage into space so that other beings could see what humans can do.

-Imperium made their entrance. Cole threw to a video of Gunther in the Royal Rumble and put over Gunther’s incredible, record breaking performance. Cole then mentioned that the winner of this match will face the Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team titles next week on Smackdown.

(1) BRAUN STROWMAN & RICOCHET vs. IMPERIUM (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci w/ Gunther) – Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Finals

Strowman started with Vinci and threw him down. Vinci tagged in Kaiser. Strowman tossed Kaiser and Vinci went low but Strowman swatted him away as well. Imperium regrouped on the outside of the ring. Kaiser got back in the ring as Ricochet tagged in. They locked up and Kaiser sent Ricochet off the ropes but Ricochet took him down with a dropkick. Vinci jumped on the apron and distracted Ricochet. Kaiser delivered a big uppercut. Strowman ran around the ring and took out Vinci, but then came face to face with Gunther. Kaiser flew over the top rope but Strowman caught him. Vinci came off the top into Kaiser and Strowman and took the big man down as they cut to break. [c]

Strowman went for a slam on Vinci but Vinci wriggled out. Strowman charged but Vinci moved and Strowman hit the post. Kaiser tagged in and they double teamed Strowman. Kaiser beat down Strowman then tagged Vinci back in. Vinci put Strowman in a headlock but Strowman lifted Vinci easily to the corner and tagged in Ricochet. Ricochet took down Kaiser and Ricochet then hit a kick from the apron followed by a springboard clothesline on Vinci. He followed it up with a standing shooting star press for a near fall. Ricochet lifted Vinci to his shoulders but Vinci raked the eyes and got free. Vinci sent Ricochet into the post and tagged in Kaiser. They attempted a double team but Ricochet moved and Vinci crashed and burned. Ricochet hit a backspring elbow strike to Kaiser. Ricochet sent Vinci into the announce table. Strowman tossed Ricochet over the top rope and into Imperium. Ricochet got in Gunther’s face at ringside. Gunther shoved Ricochet. The ref caught him and sent Gunther to the back. Back in the ring, Kaiser took down Ricochet and made the cover for a near fall. [c]